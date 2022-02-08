PHUKET TEST & GO

Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.3
оценка с
1277
Обновление February 8, 2022
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 0
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 1
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 2
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 3
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 4
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 5
+29 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2007, Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa is a distinct addition to Koh Phangan and a smart choice for travelers. Only 120 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Long Beach, Haad Thian Beach, Haad Son Beach. Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

57 Moo 8 Haad Yao Beach, Suratthani, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
рейтинг с
483 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Varivana Resort Ко Панган
9.2
рейтинг с
103 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Анантара Расананда Ко Панган Виллы
9.2
рейтинг с
333 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Ко Панган Резорт & Спа
8.9
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Лодж «Палита»
8.8
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
190 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Амарин Самуи Отель
7.6
рейтинг с
241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Самуи
8.3
рейтинг с
606 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU