PHUKET TEST & GO

Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.3
Bewertung mit
1277 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 0
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 1
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 2
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 3
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 4
Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Image 5
+29 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2007, Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa is a distinct addition to Koh Phangan and a smart choice for travelers. Only 120 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Long Beach, Haad Thian Beach, Haad Son Beach. Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

57 Moo 8 Haad Yao Beach, Suratthani, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
Bewertung mit
483 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
Bewertung mit
103 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villen
9.2
Bewertung mit
333 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
190 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Fair House Villen und Spa Samui
8.3
Bewertung mit
606 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU