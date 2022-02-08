PHUKET TEST & GO

Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.3

1277レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Built in 2007, Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa is a distinct addition to Koh Phangan and a smart choice for travelers. Only 120 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Long Beach, Haad Thian Beach, Haad Son Beach. Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Haadyao Bayview Resort & Spa.

住所/地図

57 Moo 8 Haad Yao Beach, Suratthani, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

