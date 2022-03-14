KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang All Seasons Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5
оценка с
1445
Обновление March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideally located for families and couples, this resort provides a perfect getaway destination to mix relaxation with some upbeat fun. Set around a lush tropical plantation, white sand, and clear blue sea, this hotel combines tranquility with ultra modern service and amenities. For those guests who enjoy lazy beach holidays, the sea resides in front of the hotel. Here also lies the opportunity to take part in an abundance of water sport activities jet skiing, parasailing, and much more. Featuring 56 cozy guestrooms, the interiors comprise traditional Thai architecture with refreshing touches such as fresh flowers and a good reception of light. Convenient to everything Aonang has to offer, the Aonang All Seasons Beach Resort offers visitors a secluded retreat with easy access to the thriving entertainment and diverse restaurants based in town.

Адрес / Карта

162 Moo.3 Aonang, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

