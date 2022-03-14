KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang All Seasons Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5
คะแนนจาก
1445
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideally located for families and couples, this resort provides a perfect getaway destination to mix relaxation with some upbeat fun. Set around a lush tropical plantation, white sand, and clear blue sea, this hotel combines tranquility with ultra modern service and amenities. For those guests who enjoy lazy beach holidays, the sea resides in front of the hotel. Here also lies the opportunity to take part in an abundance of water sport activities jet skiing, parasailing, and much more. Featuring 56 cozy guestrooms, the interiors comprise traditional Thai architecture with refreshing touches such as fresh flowers and a good reception of light. Convenient to everything Aonang has to offer, the Aonang All Seasons Beach Resort offers visitors a secluded retreat with easy access to the thriving entertainment and diverse restaurants based in town.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

162 Moo.3 Aonang, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

