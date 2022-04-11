PATTAYA TEST & GO

Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
waardering met
449 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 11, 2022
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 0
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 1
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 2
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 3
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 4
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 5
+27 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, located in the Bang Saen area, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop, restaurant, coffee shop, bar can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. towels, slippers, flat screen television, sofa, umbrella are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel.

Adres / kaart

32/8 Thanon Bang Saen-Ang Sila, Bang Saen, Chonburi, Thailand, 20130

