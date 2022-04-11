PATTAYA TEST & GO

Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
Bewertung mit
449 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 11, 2022
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 0
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 1
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 2
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 3
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 4
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 5
+27 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, located in the Bang Saen area, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop, restaurant, coffee shop, bar can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. towels, slippers, flat screen television, sofa, umbrella are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

32/8 Thanon Bang Saen-Ang Sila, Bang Saen, Chonburi, Thailand, 20130

Partnerhotels

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
1094 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
Bewertung mit
33 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
Bewertung mit
261 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
Bewertung mit
3388 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
39 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
Bewertung mit
3486 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
659 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
Bewertung mit
2305 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
Bewertung mit
412 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
5085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
Bewertung mit
4921 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU