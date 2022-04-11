PATTAYA TEST & GO

Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
通过
449条评论进行评分
更新于 April 11, 2022
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 0
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 1
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 2
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 3
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 4
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Image 5
+27 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, located in the Bang Saen area, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop, restaurant, coffee shop, bar can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. towels, slippers, flat screen television, sofa, umbrella are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

32/8 Thanon Bang Saen-Ang Sila, Bang Saen, Chonburi, Thailand, 20130

合作伙伴酒店

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4

1094 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7

33 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2

3388 评论
฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

39 评论
฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7

3486 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5

659 评论
฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9

2305 评论
฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7

412 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU