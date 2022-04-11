PATTAYA TEST & GO

Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7

449 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 11, 2022
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, located in the Bang Saen area, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop, restaurant, coffee shop, bar can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. towels, slippers, flat screen television, sofa, umbrella are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel.

Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

32/8 Thanon Bang Saen-Ang Sila, Bang Saen, Chonburi, Thailand, 20130

