Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
оценка с
449
Обновление April 11, 2022
Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, located in the Bang Saen area, is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop, restaurant, coffee shop, bar can be enjoyed here. The ambiance of Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. towels, slippers, flat screen television, sofa, umbrella are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Wheeler Bed & Bike Hotel.

32/8 Thanon Bang Saen-Ang Sila, Bang Saen, Chonburi, Thailand, 20130

