PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
waardering met
1552 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel is located on a quiet part of Jomtien Beach, making it the perfect retreat in Pattaya. All rooms are air conditioned and feature satellite TV, music, a telephone, and offer spectacular views of the sunset, which can be enjoyed from the private balcony. The hotel also offers a wide range of dining options. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the restaurants or coffee shops or sip a cocktail at the Chandelier Lounge, Octagon Bar, or the poolside Shamu Bar. Facilities at the hotel include a banquet and conference rooms, a games room, a gift shop, tour services, three swimming pools, a sauna and fitness center, and round-the-clock security. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel.

Adres / kaart

356 Jomtien Beach Road, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

