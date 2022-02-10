PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4

1552 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel is located on a quiet part of Jomtien Beach, making it the perfect retreat in Pattaya. All rooms are air conditioned and feature satellite TV, music, a telephone, and offer spectacular views of the sunset, which can be enjoyed from the private balcony. The hotel also offers a wide range of dining options. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the restaurants or coffee shops or sip a cocktail at the Chandelier Lounge, Octagon Bar, or the poolside Shamu Bar. Facilities at the hotel include a banquet and conference rooms, a games room, a gift shop, tour services, three swimming pools, a sauna and fitness center, and round-the-clock security. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel.

주소 /지도

356 Jomtien Beach Road, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

