PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4

1552レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 0
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 1
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 2
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 3
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 4
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 5
+40 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel is located on a quiet part of Jomtien Beach, making it the perfect retreat in Pattaya. All rooms are air conditioned and feature satellite TV, music, a telephone, and offer spectacular views of the sunset, which can be enjoyed from the private balcony. The hotel also offers a wide range of dining options. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the restaurants or coffee shops or sip a cocktail at the Chandelier Lounge, Octagon Bar, or the poolside Shamu Bar. Facilities at the hotel include a banquet and conference rooms, a games room, a gift shop, tour services, three swimming pools, a sauna and fitness center, and round-the-clock security. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

356 Jomtien Beach Road, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU