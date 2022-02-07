PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Venue Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
waardering met
153 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
The Venue Residence - Image 0
The Venue Residence - Image 1
The Venue Residence - Image 2
The Venue Residence - Image 3
The Venue Residence - Image 4
The Venue Residence - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe 28
฿14,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 34
฿15,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, family fun district of Pattaya, The Venue Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Venue Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers recreational facilities such as refreshing outdoor pool, outdoor/poolside bar, sun loungers to make your stay truly unforgettable. The outdoor bar offers views around the pool, terrace and The Jomtien Complex where you can sit, relax and watch the world go by. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Venue Residence.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • The Venue is SHA Extra Plus+ certified and offers 'Test and Go' and 'Sandbox' packages.
  • Transfer from the airport is by private (not shared) limo. Maximum of 2 passengers per car.
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
1
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
🇬🇧Edward

Beoordeeld op 07/02/2022
Aangekomen 27/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe
Minpunten
  • Their Amazing Cabaret Show still in COVID Lockdown. for Health and Safety Regulations. Understand reopening Mid February
  • Still lots of the Great Cast Boy Dancers and Lady Boys calling in for Coffee etc.

They have been open before during COVID with Great Social Distancing, but whilst Restaurants and Bars are deemed to be OK by The Thai Government. ShowBars are still Banned...STUPID Its safer then a Packed Indoor Restaurant.

Adres / kaart

413/26 Jomtien Complex,Thappraya Road, Jomtien, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

