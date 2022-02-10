PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
rating with
1552 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 0
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 1
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 2
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 3
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 4
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 5
+40 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel is located on a quiet part of Jomtien Beach, making it the perfect retreat in Pattaya. All rooms are air conditioned and feature satellite TV, music, a telephone, and offer spectacular views of the sunset, which can be enjoyed from the private balcony. The hotel also offers a wide range of dining options. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the restaurants or coffee shops or sip a cocktail at the Chandelier Lounge, Octagon Bar, or the poolside Shamu Bar. Facilities at the hotel include a banquet and conference rooms, a games room, a gift shop, tour services, three swimming pools, a sauna and fitness center, and round-the-clock security. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

356 Jomtien Beach Road, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Venue Residence
8.2
rating with
153 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU