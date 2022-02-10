PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
note avec
1552 avis
Mis à jour le February 10, 2022
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 0
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 1
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 2
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 3
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 4
Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel - Image 5
+40 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel is located on a quiet part of Jomtien Beach, making it the perfect retreat in Pattaya. All rooms are air conditioned and feature satellite TV, music, a telephone, and offer spectacular views of the sunset, which can be enjoyed from the private balcony. The hotel also offers a wide range of dining options. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the restaurants or coffee shops or sip a cocktail at the Chandelier Lounge, Octagon Bar, or the poolside Shamu Bar. Facilities at the hotel include a banquet and conference rooms, a games room, a gift shop, tour services, three swimming pools, a sauna and fitness center, and round-the-clock security. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

356 Jomtien Beach Road, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Venue Residence
8.2
note avec
153 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
note avec
261 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
note avec
463 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
note avec
856 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU