Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
waardering met
3640 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio met zeezicht 40
฿19,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe met zeezicht 40
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas is een stijlvol, chique resort met uitzicht op zee. Kom en ervaar de uitgebreide indeling en faciliteiten van dit supermoderne strandhotel met uitzicht op de Andamanse Zee. Dit hotel ligt aan het begin van de Millionaires Mile van Phuket, op slechts vijf minuten lopen van het strand. Een overvloed aan watersporten, golfbanen, restaurants en bars zijn in de directe omgeving. Vrijwel elk deel van het hotel heeft een fantastisch uitzicht op zee. Van alle 146 elegante kamers tot de Sky Bar en het sprankelende zwembad, overal stroomt de Andamanse zeebries. Zakenreizigers kunnen gebruikmaken van de volledig functionerende vergaderruimte, terwijl alle gasten kunnen ontspannen voor een langere vakantie dankzij de redelijke tarieven. Dit resort, dat de voorkeur heeft voor volwassenen, biedt geen kindvriendelijke activiteiten en raadt gasten onder de 12 jaar niet aan. Voor wie op zoek is naar ultiem plezier op professioneel niveau, staat Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas bovenaan de lijst.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • 40% Spa Discount
  • Stay 3 nights get free resort credit THB 300
  • Stay 5 nights get free resort credit THB 500
  • Stay 7 nights get free resort credit THB 700
  • Free Paarking
  • Valetparkservice
  • Welkomstdrankje & koude handdoek
  • Keuze uit shampoo, douche en lotion op de kamer
  • Dienst afwijzen
  • 2 Zwembad
  • 4 Restaurant
  • 2 Bar
  • Gym
  • Spa
Adres / kaart

18/40 Moo 6, Nakalay Road, Amphur Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

