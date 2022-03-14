PHUKET TEST & GO

더 수린 푸켓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7

519 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Pansea 해변의 해안을 따라 안다만 해로 둘러싸인 Surin Phuket은 이상적인 열대 보호 구역으로 설계되었습니다. 103개의 코티지와 호화 코티지는 각각 코코넛 숲 사이 또는 Pansea의 멋진 전망이 있는 백사장 옆에 있습니다. 리조트는 번화한 밤문화인 빠통에서 차로 단 20분, 5개의 골프 코스에서 차로 30분 거리에 있습니다. 호텔의 뛰어난 레스토랑 중 한 곳에서 다양한 요리 옵션을 즐기고 식사 후 해변에서 이국적인 칵테일을 즐기십시오. 수영장, 도서관, 스파, 선물 가게, 렌터카, 수상 스포츠 시설, 주립 - 예술 회의 시설.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Daily breakfast
  • One-time 60 minutes massage for 2 persons
  • Round trip private airport transfer service when staying in Beach Suite onward
  • Wi-Fi throughout the resort
  • Use of non-motorized sporting facilities
주소 /지도

118 Moo 3, Choeng Talay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

