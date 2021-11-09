Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa는 인기 있는 관광 해변인 빠통에 있습니다. 언덕에 위치한 이 리조트는 해변에서 몇 분 거리에 있으며 Simon Cabaret에서 길 건너편에 있습니다. 이 섬은 육지와 물 모두에서 많은 것을 제공합니다. 리조트의 투어 데스크는 사원 방문, 골프, 다이빙 여행, 세일링까지 모든 관련 여행을 매우 효율적으로 구성합니다. 리조트로 돌아가면 엇갈린층 구조의 수영장에서 휴식을 취하거나 수영장 바에서 음료를 마시거나 자쿠지에 몸을 담글 수 있습니다. 객실은 상당히 넓으며 각 객실에는 야외 좌석이 있는 넓은 발코니가 있습니다. 현대적으로 태국에서 디자인한 Baan Yuree Resort & Spa는 푸켓의 중심부에 위치해 있지만 인기 있는 관광지에서 발생하는 소음에서 멀리 떨어져 있습니다.
반 유리 리조트 & 스파
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- perfect service
- extremely helpful
- clean room
- delicious food
- great location
- nearest shop is down the hill
Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
긍정적
- Good quality hotel
- Friendly staff
- Nice pool
- Good breakfast
I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
긍정적
네거티브
- Warm and hospitable staff
- Excellent shuttle service
- Beautiful pool
- Spacious room with great view over Patong
- Yummy made to order breakfast
- Older style bathroom
- Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed
Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.