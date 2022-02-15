란사바이 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

나이한 비치에 위치한 Lan Sabai는 누이 비치(Nui Beach)에서 2.5km 이내, 나이한 호수(Naiharn Lake)에서 500m 거리에 있으며, 정원, 숙소 전역 무료 Wi-Fi, 자가 운전자를 위한 무료 전용 주차장을 제공합니다. 모든 객실에는 수영장 전망의 발코니가 있습니다. 리조트의 각 객실에는 책상이 있습니다. Lan Sabai의 모든 객실은 에어컨과 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 숙박 시설에는 테라스가 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Lan Sabai에서 30km 떨어진 푸켓 국제공항입니다.

