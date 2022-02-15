ลานสบาย - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Lan Sabai ตั้งอยู่ในย่านหาดในหาน ห่างจากหาดนุ้ยไม่เกิน 2.3 กม. และห่างจากทะเลสาบในหาน 500 ม. ห้องพักทุกห้องมีระเบียงพร้อมวิวสระว่ายน้ำ ที่รีสอร์ท แต่ละห้องมีโต๊ะทำงาน ห้องพักทุกห้องที่ลานสบายมีเครื่องปรับอากาศและห้องน้ำส่วนตัว ที่พักมีลานระเบียง สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ตซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากลานสบาย 35 กม.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง