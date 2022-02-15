ランサバイ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ナイハーンビーチに位置し、ヌイビーチから1.4マイル、ナイハーン湖から1640フィートの距離にあるLan Sabaiは、庭園付きの宿泊施設、館内全域での無料Wi-Fi、無料の専用駐車場を提供しています。全室にプールビューのバルコニーが付いています。 リゾートでは、各部屋にデスクがあります。 Lan Sabaiの全客室には、エアコン、専用バスルームが備わっています。 宿泊施設にはテラスがあります。 最寄りの空港はプーケット国際空港で、ランサバイから22マイルです。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい ランサバイゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す ランサバイ すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。