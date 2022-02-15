Lan Sabai - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Set in Nai Harn Beach, within 1.4 mi of Nui Beach and 1640 feet of Naiharn Lake, Lan Sabai offers accommodations with a garden and free WiFi throughout the property as well as free private parking for guests who drive. All rooms are equipped with a balcony with pool view.

At the resort, each room includes a desk. At Lan Sabai all rooms have air conditioning and a private bathroom.

The accommodations offers a terrace.

The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 22 mi from Lan Sabai.