Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa находится на популярном туристическом пляже Патонга. Курорт расположен на холме, в нескольких минутах от пляжа и через дорогу от кабаре Simon. Острову есть что предложить как на суше, так и на воде. Экскурсионное бюро курорта очень эффективно организует все связанные поездки, от посещения храмов и игры в гольф до поездок с дайвингом и даже парусного спорта. Вернувшись на курорт, гости могут расслабиться у двухуровневого бассейна, выпить напиток в баре у бассейна или искупаться в джакузи. Номера довольно просторные, и в каждом есть большой балкон с садовой мебелью. Курортный спа-отель Baan Yuree Resort & Spa, оформленный в современном тайском стиле, размещает гостей в самом сердце Пхукета, но вдали от шума, который сопровождает это популярное место.
Счет
4.8/5
Отлично
На основе 3 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Baan Yuree Resort & Spa 3 звезд
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Baan Yuree Resort & Spa 3 звездСМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- perfect service
- extremely helpful
- clean room
- delicious food
- great location
- nearest shop is down the hill
Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Положительные
- Good quality hotel
- Friendly staff
- Nice pool
- Good breakfast
I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Warm and hospitable staff
- Excellent shuttle service
- Beautiful pool
- Spacious room with great view over Patong
- Yummy made to order breakfast
- Older style bathroom
- Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed
Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.
