Baan Yuree Resort & Spa 3 звезд - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
оценка с
339
Обновление February 27, 2022
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa находится на популярном туристическом пляже Патонга. Курорт расположен на холме, в нескольких минутах от пляжа и через дорогу от кабаре Simon. Острову есть что предложить как на суше, так и на воде. Экскурсионное бюро курорта очень эффективно организует все связанные поездки, от посещения храмов и игры в гольф до поездок с дайвингом и даже парусного спорта. Вернувшись на курорт, гости могут расслабиться у двухуровневого бассейна, выпить напиток в баре у бассейна или искупаться в джакузи. Номера довольно просторные, и в каждом есть большой балкон с садовой мебелью. Курортный спа-отель Baan Yuree Resort & Spa, оформленный в современном тайском стиле, размещает гостей в самом сердце Пхукета, но вдали от шума, который сопровождает это популярное место.

🇷🇺Mariia Kuzmenko

Проверено на 09/11/2021
Прибыл 07/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
  • perfect service
  • extremely helpful
  • clean room
  • delicious food
  • great location
Отрицательные
  • nearest shop is down the hill

Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.

🇸🇪Par Bjorklund

Проверено на 22/10/2021
Прибыл 15/10/2021
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Положительные
  • Good quality hotel
  • Friendly staff
  • Nice pool
  • Good breakfast

I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁

🇬🇧Crosby Beynon

Проверено на 03/09/2021
Прибыл 19/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Положительные
  • Warm and hospitable staff
  • Excellent shuttle service
  • Beautiful pool
  • Spacious room with great view over Patong
  • Yummy made to order breakfast
Отрицательные
  • Older style bathroom
  • Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed

Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.

12/1 Sirirat Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

