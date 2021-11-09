PHUKET TEST & GO

บ้านยุรี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
คะแนนจาก
339
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 27, 2022
3 ความคิดเห็น

บ้านยุรี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา อยู่บนชายหาดท่องเที่ยวยอดนิยมของป่าตอง รีสอร์ทตั้งอยู่บนเนินเขา ห่างจากชายหาดเพียงไม่กี่นาที และอยู่ฝั่งตรงข้ามถนนจากไซม่อนคาบาเร่ต์ เกาะนี้มีมากมายทั้งบนบกและในน้ำ โต๊ะบริการทัวร์ของรีสอร์ทมีประสิทธิภาพสูงในการจัดทริปที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมด ตั้งแต่การเยี่ยมชมวัด กอล์ฟ ทริปดำน้ำ หรือแม้แต่การล่องเรือ กลับมาที่รีสอร์ท แขกสามารถผ่อนคลายริมสระว่ายน้ำต่างระดับ จิบเครื่องดื่มที่บาร์ริมสระ หรือแช่ตัวในจากุซซี่ ห้องพักค่อนข้างกว้างขวาง มีระเบียงกว้างขวางพร้อมที่นั่งกลางแจ้ง บ้านยุรีรีสอร์ทแอนด์สปาที่ออกแบบในสไตล์ไทยร่วมสมัยทำให้แขกผู้เข้าพักอยู่ในใจกลางเมืองภูเก็ต แต่ห่างไกลจากเสียงรบกวนที่มาพร้อมกับจุดหมายปลายทางยอดนิยมเช่นนี้

คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
3
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
🇷🇺Mariia Kuzmenko

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
  • perfect service
  • extremely helpful
  • clean room
  • delicious food
  • great location
เชิงลบ
  • nearest shop is down the hill

Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.

🇸🇪Par Bjorklund

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/10/2021
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
แง่บวก
  • Good quality hotel
  • Friendly staff
  • Nice pool
  • Good breakfast

I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁

🇬🇧Crosby Beynon

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
แง่บวก
  • Warm and hospitable staff
  • Excellent shuttle service
  • Beautiful pool
  • Spacious room with great view over Patong
  • Yummy made to order breakfast
เชิงลบ
  • Older style bathroom
  • Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed

Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.

12/1 Sirirat Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

