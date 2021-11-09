Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
บ้านยุรี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา อยู่บนชายหาดท่องเที่ยวยอดนิยมของป่าตอง รีสอร์ทตั้งอยู่บนเนินเขา ห่างจากชายหาดเพียงไม่กี่นาที และอยู่ฝั่งตรงข้ามถนนจากไซม่อนคาบาเร่ต์ เกาะนี้มีมากมายทั้งบนบกและในน้ำ โต๊ะบริการทัวร์ของรีสอร์ทมีประสิทธิภาพสูงในการจัดทริปที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมด ตั้งแต่การเยี่ยมชมวัด กอล์ฟ ทริปดำน้ำ หรือแม้แต่การล่องเรือ กลับมาที่รีสอร์ท แขกสามารถผ่อนคลายริมสระว่ายน้ำต่างระดับ จิบเครื่องดื่มที่บาร์ริมสระ หรือแช่ตัวในจากุซซี่ ห้องพักค่อนข้างกว้างขวาง มีระเบียงกว้างขวางพร้อมที่นั่งกลางแจ้ง บ้านยุรีรีสอร์ทแอนด์สปาที่ออกแบบในสไตล์ไทยร่วมสมัยทำให้แขกผู้เข้าพักอยู่ในใจกลางเมืองภูเก็ต แต่ห่างไกลจากเสียงรบกวนที่มาพร้อมกับจุดหมายปลายทางยอดนิยมเช่นนี้
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ บ้านยุรี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ บ้านยุรี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปาดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- perfect service
- extremely helpful
- clean room
- delicious food
- great location
- nearest shop is down the hill
Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
แง่บวก
- Good quality hotel
- Friendly staff
- Nice pool
- Good breakfast
I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Warm and hospitable staff
- Excellent shuttle service
- Beautiful pool
- Spacious room with great view over Patong
- Yummy made to order breakfast
- Older style bathroom
- Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed
Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.