Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa ligt aan het populaire toeristenstrand van Patong. Het resort ligt op een heuvel, op een paar minuten van het strand en aan de overkant van het Simon Cabaret. Het eiland heeft veel te bieden, zowel op het land als in het water. De excursiebalie van het resort is zeer efficiënt in het organiseren van alle gerelateerde reizen, van tempelbezoeken en golf tot duiktrips en zelfs zeilen. Terug in het resort kunnen gasten ontspannen bij het split-level zwembad, genieten van een drankje aan de bar bij het zwembad of een duik nemen in de jacuzzi. De kamers zijn vrij ruim en hebben allemaal een groot balkon met zitplaatsen buiten. Het hedendaags, Thais ontworpen Baan Yuree Resort & Spa plaatst gasten in het hart van Phuket, maar weg van het lawaai dat hoort bij zo'n populaire bestemming.
Score
4.8/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 3 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Baan Yuree Resort & Spa
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- perfect service
- extremely helpful
- clean room
- delicious food
- great location
- nearest shop is down the hill
Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Pluspunten
- Good quality hotel
- Friendly staff
- Nice pool
- Good breakfast
I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Warm and hospitable staff
- Excellent shuttle service
- Beautiful pool
- Spacious room with great view over Patong
- Yummy made to order breakfast
- Older style bathroom
- Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed
Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.
