バーンユリーリゾート＆スパ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1

339レビューによる評価
更新日 February 27, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

バーンユリーリゾート＆スパは、パトンの人気の観光ビーチにあります。リゾートは丘の上にあり、ビーチから数分、サイモンキャバレーの向かいにあります。島は陸上と水中の両方で提供するものがたくさんあります。リゾートのツアーデスクは、寺院への訪問やゴルフからダイビング旅行、さらにはセーリングまで、関連するすべての旅行を整理するのに非常に効率的です。リゾートに戻ったら、スプリットレベルのプールサイドでリラックスしたり、プールバーでドリンクを楽しんだり、ジャグジーでひと泳ぎしたりできます。客室はとても広々としており、各客室には屋外席のある広々としたバルコニーが付いています。現代的に、タイでデザインされたバーンユリーリゾート＆スパは、プーケットの中心部にゲストを配置しますが、そのような人気のある目的地に伴う騒音から離れています。

🇷🇺Mariia Kuzmenko

でレビュー 09/11/2021
に到着しました 07/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • perfect service
  • extremely helpful
  • clean room
  • delicious food
  • great location
ネガ
  • nearest shop is down the hill

Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.

🇸🇪Par Bjorklund

でレビュー 22/10/2021
に到着しました 15/10/2021
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
ポジティブ
  • Good quality hotel
  • Friendly staff
  • Nice pool
  • Good breakfast

I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁

🇬🇧Crosby Beynon

でレビュー 03/09/2021
に到着しました 19/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
ポジティブ
  • Warm and hospitable staff
  • Excellent shuttle service
  • Beautiful pool
  • Spacious room with great view over Patong
  • Yummy made to order breakfast
ネガ
  • Older style bathroom
  • Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed

Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.

住所/地図

12/1 Sirirat Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

