Das Baan Yuree Resort & Spa liegt am beliebten Touristenstrand von Patong. Das Resort liegt auf einem Hügel, nur wenige Minuten vom Strand entfernt und direkt gegenüber vom Simon Cabaret. Die Insel hat sowohl zu Land als auch zu Wasser viel zu bieten. Der Tourenschalter des Resorts organisiert alle damit verbundenen Ausflüge, von Tempelbesuchen und Golf bis hin zu Tauchausflügen und sogar Segeln. Zurück im Resort können die Gäste am Pool auf 2 Ebenen entspannen, einen Drink an der Poolbar schlürfen oder ein Bad im Whirlpool nehmen. Die Zimmer sind recht geräumig und verfügen jeweils über einen großen Balkon mit Sitzgelegenheiten im Freien. Das zeitgenössisch gestaltete Baan Yuree Resort & Spa im thailändischen Stil platziert die Gäste im Herzen von Phuket, aber abseits des Lärms, der mit einem so beliebten Reiseziel einhergeht.
Ergebnis
4.8/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 3 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baan Yuree Resort & Spa
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Baan Yuree Resort & SpaSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- perfect service
- extremely helpful
- clean room
- delicious food
- great location
- nearest shop is down the hill
Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positiv
- Good quality hotel
- Friendly staff
- Nice pool
- Good breakfast
I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positiv
Negative
- Warm and hospitable staff
- Excellent shuttle service
- Beautiful pool
- Spacious room with great view over Patong
- Yummy made to order breakfast
- Older style bathroom
- Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed
Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.
