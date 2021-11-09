PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.1
Bewertung mit
339 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 27, 2022
Das Baan Yuree Resort & Spa liegt am beliebten Touristenstrand von Patong. Das Resort liegt auf einem Hügel, nur wenige Minuten vom Strand entfernt und direkt gegenüber vom Simon Cabaret. Die Insel hat sowohl zu Land als auch zu Wasser viel zu bieten. Der Tourenschalter des Resorts organisiert alle damit verbundenen Ausflüge, von Tempelbesuchen und Golf bis hin zu Tauchausflügen und sogar Segeln. Zurück im Resort können die Gäste am Pool auf 2 Ebenen entspannen, einen Drink an der Poolbar schlürfen oder ein Bad im Whirlpool nehmen. Die Zimmer sind recht geräumig und verfügen jeweils über einen großen Balkon mit Sitzgelegenheiten im Freien. Das zeitgenössisch gestaltete Baan Yuree Resort & Spa im thailändischen Stil platziert die Gäste im Herzen von Phuket, aber abseits des Lärms, der mit einem so beliebten Reiseziel einhergeht.

🇷🇺Mariia Kuzmenko

Bewertet am 09/11/2021
Angekommen um 07/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
  • perfect service
  • extremely helpful
  • clean room
  • delicious food
  • great location
Negative
  • nearest shop is down the hill

Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.

🇸🇪Par Bjorklund

Bewertet am 22/10/2021
Angekommen um 15/10/2021
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positiv
  • Good quality hotel
  • Friendly staff
  • Nice pool
  • Good breakfast

I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁

🇬🇧Crosby Beynon

Bewertet am 03/09/2021
Angekommen um 19/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positiv
  • Warm and hospitable staff
  • Excellent shuttle service
  • Beautiful pool
  • Spacious room with great view over Patong
  • Yummy made to order breakfast
Negative
  • Older style bathroom
  • Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed

Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.

Adresse / Karte

12/1 Sirirat Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

