PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

123 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
+23 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Karon, Baan Sailom Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Situated only 15 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Dino Park Mini Golf, Karon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Baan Sailom Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, laundry service, coffee shop. The hotel features 22 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Sailom Resort hits the spot in many ways.

주소 /지도

34/1 Moo 3, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

