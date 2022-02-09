PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
оценка с
123
Обновление February 9, 2022
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Karon, Baan Sailom Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Situated only 15 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Dino Park Mini Golf, Karon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Baan Sailom Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, laundry service, coffee shop. The hotel features 22 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Sailom Resort hits the spot in many ways.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Адрес / Карта

34/1 Moo 3, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

