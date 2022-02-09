PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

123レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Karon, Baan Sailom Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Situated only 15 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Dino Park Mini Golf, Karon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Baan Sailom Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, laundry service, coffee shop. The hotel features 22 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Sailom Resort hits the spot in many ways.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

34/1 Moo 3, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

プーケットアイランドビューホテル
7.9
との評価
922 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンダマンシービューホテル
8.4
との評価
677 レビュー
から ฿-1
アビスタグランデプーケットカロンMギャラリー
8.9
との評価
687 レビュー
から ฿-1
ヒルトンプーケットアルカディアリゾート＆スパ
8.2
との評価
1505 レビュー
から ฿-1
ビヨンドリゾートカロン
8.4
との評価
943 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタ静かな別荘
8.6
との評価
164 レビュー
から ฿-1
オールドプーケットカロンビーチリゾート
8.2
との評価
1024 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU