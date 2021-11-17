Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 아비스타 그란데 푸켓 카론 엠 갤러리 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 아비스타 그란데 푸켓 카론 엠 갤러리 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
아름다운 녹지 공간으로 탈출하여 Karon 지역에서 가장 큰 55제곱미터의 객실, 푸켓 최고의 스테이크하우스 레스토랑, 루프탑 바에서 숨막히게 아름다운 Karon 해변의 그림 같은 전망을 즐기십시오.
카론에 위치한 5성급 부티크 리조트는 씨뷰 객실과 고급 레스토랑으로 럭셔리하게 기억에 남을 순간으로 여러분을 초대합니다.
Avista Grande Phuket Karon, MGallery by Sofitel에서 푸켓의 릭 유산을 통한 시대를 초월한 항해가 여러분을 기다립니다. 리조트는 조용하고 고요한 분위기에서 가장 큰 섬인 카론 비치에서 도보 2분 거리에 있습니다.
Accor Hotels에서 기대할 수 있는 모든 서비스와 편의 시설은 집에서 편안하게 이용할 수 있습니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 룸서비스, 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 휴대용 Wi-Fi 대여 등과 같은 최상급 편의/부대 시설을 본 숙소에서 즐길 수 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Return Airport transfers (min. 7 nights)
- Kata RT-PCR test centre transfers
- 자유형 수영장
- 카론 비치에서 50m
- Largest rooms with balcony
- 부티크 & 그림 같은 호텔
- nice and chilling pool area, good cockatils, relaxing atmosphere, friendly stafff during breakfast,
- dinner quite expensive, cocktails at poool bar too
overall good tay, I felt comfortable and had a good time. I used the pool area quite a lot, gym was open and well equipped
- Staff attitude and willlingness to help
- Pictures on internet are exactly the same as in reallity
- Very nice and clean room
- Excellent breakfast
- Cleaningness of whole hotel
- Speaking all very good English
- Location
- Clean swimmingpool, towels, service all top
- Fitness room a little small
- The loud piano music at breakfast
- Food and drinks at room is quite expensive and so/so quality
This is a perfect hotel, not too small, not too big but most of all extremely professional and friendly staf.
I wil come back, sure !!
- Sehr freundliches, hilfsbereites und zuvorkommendes Person.
- Gutes Frühstück.
- Sehr gute Zimmer.
- Gute Location
Ich habe einen sehr guten Aufenthalt im Avista Grande Phuket Karon. Das Personal ist sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. Die Zimmer sind außergewöhnlich sauber und man kann erkennen, dass kein Wartungsstau vorhanden ist. Es werden alle defekten Dinge sofort repariert. Alles in allem fühle ich mich sehr wohl in diesem Hotel.
Hotel is great. Big and confortable room, nice fitness, huge pool and amazing breakfast. But outside the hotel, Karon looks like a ghost town, almost all shops and restaurant are still closed. Renting a motorbike is a must, but that's easy to find at walking distance from hotel, and very cheap (150 bahts per day for a Filano)
여기에서 다시 여기에 머물고 모든 친구들에게 말할 것을 좋아합니다. 서비스와 친절한 직원이 멋진 숙박을 만듭니다.