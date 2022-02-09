PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
123 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Karon, Baan Sailom Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Situated only 15 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Dino Park Mini Golf, Karon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Baan Sailom Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, laundry service, coffee shop. The hotel features 22 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Sailom Resort hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

34/1 Moo 3, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Phuket Island View Hotel
7.9
rating with
922 reviews
From ฿-1
Andaman Seaview Hotel
8.4
rating with
677 reviews
From ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
rating with
687 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
rating with
1505 reviews
From ฿-1
Beyond Resort Karon
8.4
rating with
943 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Tranquil Villa
8.6
rating with
164 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa
8.5
rating with
2453 reviews
From ฿-1
The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort
8.2
rating with
1024 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU