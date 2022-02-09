PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
Bewertung mit
123 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Karon, Baan Sailom Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Situated only 15 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Commemoration of Princess Mothers Stadium, Dino Park Mini Golf, Karon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Baan Sailom Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, laundry service, coffee shop. The hotel features 22 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Sailom Resort hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Baan Sailom Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

34/1 Moo 3, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partnerhotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Hotel mit Blick auf die Insel Phuket
7.9
Bewertung mit
922 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Andaman Seaview Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
677 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
Bewertung mit
687 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
Bewertung mit
1505 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Jenseits des Resorts Karon
8.4
Bewertung mit
943 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kata ruhige Villa
8.6
Bewertung mit
164 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa
8.5
Bewertung mit
2453 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das alte Phuket Karon Beach Resort
8.2
Bewertung mit
1024 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU