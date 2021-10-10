Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
가족과 함께 즐거운 시간을 보낼 수 있는 곳, 해변, 푸켓 시의 레스토랑 카타 트랭퀼 빌라 숙박시설은 바쁜 일상을 잠시 쉬어갈 수 있는 가장 좋은 곳 입니다. 호텔은 도심에서 그리 멀지 않습니다: 불과 13.0km 떨어져 있으며 일반적으로 공항까지 약 60분이 소요됩니다. 메모리얼 오브 프린세스 마더스 스타디움, 디노 파크 미니 골프, M.G.Collection에 근접하고 친환경 호텔에서 특별한 편안함을 맛보실 수 있습니다. 카타 트랜퀼 빌라 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 여행 가방 보관, Wi-Fi (공공 장소), 주차장, 여행 안내소 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 일부 객실에서 평면 TV, 거울, 소파, 타월, 옷장 등을 제공합니다. 실외 수영장, 정원 등을 포함한 호텔의 레크리에이션 시설은 긴장을 풀고 휴식을 취할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 푸켓에서 편안하고 편리한 숙박 시설을 찾고 계시다면 Kata Tranquil Villa를 내 집처럼 편안하게 만드십시오.
5.0 2 bedroom Villa
긍정적
- very spacious room
- rooms and bathroom are very clean
- hotel is well maintened
- good location
- best staff ever
- feels like home
Even better than we expected. The rooms are very big and clean, the location of the hotel is very nice in a quiet street and close to the beach and many attractions.
The staff at the reception and the workers are perfect and always looking to make our stay pleasant. Thank you so much for your hospitality
Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Great staff
- Great value for money
- Nice garden with swimming pool
- Good service and advice
- Super clean room
- Wifi could be stronger (I work online) but still ok
- Would gain at serving real coffee in the morning
- Limited food at the hotel
I've so happy I chose Kata Tranquil for my sandbox ! From the start, the staff has been very professional and helpful, answering all my questions quickly, which eased the whole COE process. I like the architecture of the place, and the feel of the room. It's a little far from the beach if you have to walk, but they rent good scooters for a fair price. Breakfast is limited, but you have lots of options around (The PadThai Shop is just at the corner, and it's delicious). I'll be coming back here later for sure !
Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
Great service, nothing bad to say. wonderful experience. They do their job and do not annoy you. They scan the code in the morning and then leave you to your day
2 bedroom Villa
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean & new
- Excellent accommodating service staff (better if you can speak some Thai)
- Comfortable beds
- Large, modern bathroom
- Daily, thorough cleaning
- Nice pool
- Beautiful garden setting
- Quiet
- Local restaurants and grocery store (Makro) within walking distance
- A Danish bakery nearby where you can buy nice bread. Also a German bakery
- Great internet (at some points we had three video calls in separate rooms going with no issues)
- 5-8 minute drive to Karon, Kata and Kata Noi beaches
- 10 minute drive to Villa Market
- 10-15 minute walk to the Covid testing swab center
- Ants in the kitchen (can’t leave any food our crumbs on the counters otherwise it’s okay)
- Kitchen only stocked for Asian cooking (try making grilled cheese sandwiches or eggs in a wok without a flipper or spatula. It doesn’t work lol)
- No coffee maker but were able to buy
- Bedrooms and bathroom have separate entrances
- Might be difficult to communicate with the staff in English only (a little Thai helps a lot)
- Many shops and restaurants closed due to Covid
- Hotel restaurant is closed
- A 10-15 minute walk to Karon Beach can be challenging with bags and children
- Virtually no public transport but car and motorbike rentals are extra cheap during Covid. Highly recommend renting. We paid 500 baht/day for a small car until the staff insisted we use theirs.
This place was better than we expected. The 2BR villa was the perfect set up for our family for two weeks. Our 12yo was in online school, my husband worked full-time and my 4yo and I had our own space to hang out. Once we had transportation we were able to get out to one of the beaches nearby almost every afternoon, which was wonderful.
When you fly in you will have your first Covid test at the airport. You then have to stay at the hotel until the staff receive your negative results. Ours came within 6 hours. Then you are free to go anywhere you like. Kids aged 2-6 don’t have any further tests. Older kids and adults have two more tests on days 5 and 11, or something similar (can’t recall exactly the exact timing of these).
The two women managing the place did an excellent job. At one point when they realized we were walking everywhere and had rented a car from a shop down the road, they insisted we use the hotel’s car (an older SUV) which was just brilliant. I’m sure they won’t be able to offer this to everyone but if you come as a family and no one else needs it I imagine they would be fine with other guests using - especially if you have kids.
Overall, very happy with our decision to stay here. We chose space over beachfront and feel the perks outweighed the downsides of the location.
Deluxe Room
Everything perfect thank you so much for everything...................................................
Deluxe Room
긍정적
Kata tranquil villa is a place where the staff makes you feel like at home.
It is located close to the walking path to the big Buddha in a place surrounded by nature. In a very tranquil environment.
The closest beach is Karon beach.
The rooms are big, with wide balconies. Motorbikes are available.
There is cleaning service of your room every day.
The two girls are very attentive.
And everything is at a very affordable price.
Very pleasant experience.
Thank you so much for everything ❤.
Completely recomend it.
Deluxe Room
긍정적
직원들은 저를 가족처럼 대해주었습니다. 나는 Covid 조치에 대해 매우 절약되었다고 느꼈습니다. 마치 코로나가 아닌 규칙적인 시간처럼 느껴졌습니다.
Deluxe Room
긍정적
이것은 내 샌드 박스 검역을 위해 머물기에 완벽한 장소였습니다. 언젠가 다시 여기에 머물고 싶습니다. 직원분들도 너무 친절하시고 너무 심플하고 편안한 방이었습니다. 나는 매일의 방 청소와 조용하고 멋진 발코니에서 휴식을 취하는 것에 감사했습니다. 나는 심장 박동으로 다시 여기에 머물 것입니다.