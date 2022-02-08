Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的に最近のプーケットスワンルワン 直接連絡し、 最近のプーケットスワンルワンが直接支払いを回収します。

レセンタプーケットスアンルアンは、快適で手頃な価格、そしてコストパフォーマンスに優れた、あらゆる機会や休暇に最適な中規模ホテルです。すべての部屋は広く、優れた機能を備えたデザインになっているため、レセンタプーケットスアンルアンは、ブランドで保証できるすべての年齢と性別に高品質のサービスと施設を提供しています。

アメニティ/機能 個別制御のエアコン

含まれるバスアメニティ：シャンプー、石鹸、バスジェル、シャワーキャップ

ケーブルテレビ付きLEDテレビ

ホット＆コールドシャワー付きの専用バスルーム

ユニバーサルプラグ

電気220V。

ヘアドライヤー

スリッパ/サンダル

セーフティボックス

無料のWifiインターネット

バルコニー/テラス

冷蔵庫、ケトル

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい 最近のプーケットスワンルワンゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す 最近のプーケットスワンルワン すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。