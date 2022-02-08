Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的に最近のプーケットスワンルワン 直接連絡し、 最近のプーケットスワンルワンが直接支払いを回収します。
レセンタプーケットスアンルアンは、快適で手頃な価格、そしてコストパフォーマンスに優れた、あらゆる機会や休暇に最適な中規模ホテルです。すべての部屋は広く、優れた機能を備えたデザインになっているため、レセンタプーケットスアンルアンは、ブランドで保証できるすべての年齢と性別に高品質のサービスと施設を提供しています。