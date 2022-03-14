ババハウスプーケットホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.2

431レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

All Reservations are Non-Refundable. All amendment and date modification must contact Baba House Hotel 7-DAY prior to check in date.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
デラックスプールビュー 40
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • フィットネスを許可
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース

プーケット市内のショッピング、レストラン、観光エリアに位置するババハウスプーケットホテルは、忙しい日々から休憩するのに最も便利な場所です。市内中心部までわずか4.5km、空港まで50分以内です。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。ババハウスプーケットホテルが提供する施設とサービスは、お客様に快適な滞在をお約束します。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。ここでの滞在中に高品質の客室設備を体験してください。一部の客室には、テレビLCD /プラズマスクリーン、クリーニング製品、洋服ラック、無料のインスタントコーヒー、無料のお茶が含まれており、長い一日の後に充電するのに役立ちます。その上、ホテルのレクリエーションの提供のホストはあなたがあなたの滞在の間にすることがたくさんあることを保証します。プーケットで快適で便利な宿泊施設をお探しの場合は、ババハウスプーケットホテルをご自宅のようにご利用ください。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ババハウスプーケットホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ババハウスプーケットホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

33/28 M2 Thep Anusorn Road, Wichit, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

