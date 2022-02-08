PHUKET TEST & GO

최근 푸켓 수안 루앙 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5

27 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 0
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 1
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 2
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 3
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 4
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 5
+7 사진
빠른 응답
50% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉최근 푸켓 수안 루앙 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 최근 푸켓 수안 루앙 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

레센타 푸켓 수안루앙(Recenta Phuket Suanluang)은 편안하고 저렴하며 가치 있는 모든 행사와 휴가에 가장 적합하도록 설계된 중간 규모 호텔입니다. 모든 객실은 크고 좋은 기능으로 잘 설계되었습니다. 따라서 레센타 푸켓 수안루앙은 브랜드가 보장할 수 있는 모든 연령대와 모든 성별을 위한 고품질 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 개별 제어 기능이있는 에어컨
  • 욕실 용품 포함 : 샴푸, 비누, 목욕 젤, 샤워 캡
  • 케이블 TV가있는 LED TV
  • 냉온수 샤워가있는 전용 욕실
  • 범용 플러그
  • 전기 220V.
  • 헤어 드라이어
  • 슬리퍼 / 샌들
  • 안전 상자
  • 무료 와이파이 인터넷
  • 발코니 / 테라스
  • 냉장고, 주전자
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
최근 푸켓 수안 루앙 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 최근 푸켓 수안 루앙
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

60/81 Moo2, Wichit, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

