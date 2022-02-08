Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 최근 푸켓 수안 루앙 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 최근 푸켓 수안 루앙 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

레센타 푸켓 수안루앙(Recenta Phuket Suanluang)은 편안하고 저렴하며 가치 있는 모든 행사와 휴가에 가장 적합하도록 설계된 중간 규모 호텔입니다. 모든 객실은 크고 좋은 기능으로 잘 설계되었습니다. 따라서 레센타 푸켓 수안루앙은 브랜드가 보장할 수 있는 모든 연령대와 모든 성별을 위한 고품질 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징 개별 제어 기능이있는 에어컨

욕실 용품 포함 : 샴푸, 비누, 목욕 젤, 샤워 캡

케이블 TV가있는 LED TV

냉온수 샤워가있는 전용 욕실

범용 플러그

전기 220V.

헤어 드라이어

슬리퍼 / 샌들

안전 상자

무료 와이파이 인터넷

발코니 / 테라스

냉장고, 주전자

