ラヤンタラリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 18最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にラヤンタラリゾート 直接連絡し、 ラヤンタラリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 屋外施設
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
2ベッドルームプールヴィラ 250m²
฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 屋外施設
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280m²
฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p
アメニティ/機能
- We provide
- Daily breakfast
- Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival
ラヤンタラリゾート
