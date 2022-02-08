PHUKET TEST & GO

ラヤンタラリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9

10レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

ラヤンタラリゾート 直接連絡し、 ラヤンタラリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults
Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150
฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 4 Adults
2ベッドルームプールヴィラ 250
฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 6 Adults
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280
฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース

Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p

アメニティ/機能

  • We provide
  • Daily breakfast
  • Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival
住所/地図

215 M.4 T.Thepkrasattri Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

