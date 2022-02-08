라얀타라 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 18 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 라얀타라 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 라얀타라 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150 m² ฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 ฿ 5,000 보증금

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

거실

야외 시설

수영장

작업 공간 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150 m² ฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

거실

수영장

작업 공간 최대 4 Adults 2 베드룸 풀 빌라 250 m² ฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

거실

야외 시설

수영장

작업 공간 최대 6 Adults 3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280 m² ฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

거실

수영장

작업 공간

Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p

어메니티 / 특징 We provide

Daily breakfast

Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색