라얀타라 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 18 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 라얀타라 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 라얀타라 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 야외 시설
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
2 베드룸 풀 빌라 250m²
฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 야외 시설
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280m²
฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p
어메니티 / 특징
- We provide
- Daily breakfast
- Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival
라얀타라 리조트
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 라얀타라 리조트모든 리뷰보기