PHUKET TEST & GO

Layantara Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
note avec
10 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Layantara Resort - Image 0
Layantara Resort - Image 1
Layantara Resort - Image 2
Layantara Resort - Image 3
Layantara Resort - Image 4
Layantara Resort - Image 5
+13 Photos
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Layantara Resort de manière prioritaire, et Layantara Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults
Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150
฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults
Villa 2 Chambres avec Piscine 250
฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 6 Adults
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280
฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail

Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • We provide
  • Daily breakfast
  • Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Layantara Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

215 M.4 T.Thepkrasattri Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

