Layantara Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150 m² ฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Dépôt de 5000 ฿

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Installations extérieures

Piscine

Espace de travail Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150 m² ฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Baignoire

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Piscine

Espace de travail Maximum de 4 Adults Villa 2 Chambres avec Piscine 250 m² ฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Baignoire

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Installations extérieures

Piscine

Espace de travail Maximum de 6 Adults 3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280 m² ฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Baignoire

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Piscine

Espace de travail

