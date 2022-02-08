Layantara Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults
Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Villa 2 Chambres avec Piscine 250m²
฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280m²
฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Commodités / caractéristiques
- We provide
- Daily breakfast
- Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival
But
