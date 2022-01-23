合計AQホテルの部屋 497 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi

ラートクラバンでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。バンコクのスワンナプーム国際空港から徒歩わずか10分のノボテルバンコクスワンナプーム空港では、15分ごとに24時間無料の往復空港シャトルを提供しています。チェックインはいつでも可能で、24時間後にチェックアウトできます。館内全域で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。 ノボテルバンコクスワンナプーム空港には、屋外プールとフィットネスセンターがあります。リラックスできるマッサージも利用できます。ホテルにはコンシェルジュとレンタカーデスクがあります。 客室には衛星テレビ、セーフティボックス、十分なワークスペースが備わっています。大理石のバスルームにはバスタブとシャワーが付いています。 食事には、サラタイで美味しい本格的なタイ料理を楽しめます。各国料理とサンデーブランチは、24時間営業のTheSquareで楽しめます。広東語と日本語のオプションもご利用いただけます。 ノボテルバンコクスワンナプーム空港は、エアポートリンクスカイトレインに接続されています。市内中心部までエクスプレスラインで電車で30分です。

アメニティ/機能 メニューの選択肢があるフルボードの食事

スワンナプーム国際空港（BKK）からの空港ピックアップサービス

独立したバスタブとシャワー付きの部屋

無料の室内Wi-Fi

無料の飲料水、コーヒー/ティーメーカー

無料のマスク、手指消毒剤

Medical Services by Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi

24時間待機看護サービス

3回のCOVID-19テスト

* RT-PCR検査の費用は、タイ国民のためにタイ政府によって部分的に助成されています。

スコア 4.2 /5 とても良い に基づく 5 レビュー 評価 3 優れた 1 とても良い 0 平均 1 貧しい 0 ひどい

🇦🇹 Gerald Schaffer に到着しました 06/01/2022 5.0 Superior Room 1 adult ポジティブ PCR Test im Hotel

Nur fünf Minuten vom/zum Flughafen

Möglichkeit zum rauchen

Englische TV Sender

Testergebnis nach 9 Stunden

Reichhaltiges Frühstücksbuffet ab 3:00 Uhr morgen.

Nur fünf Minuten vom/zum Flughafen

Möglichkeit zum rauchen

Englische TV Sender

Testergebnis nach 9 Stunden

Reichhaltiges Frühstücksbuffet ab 3:00 Uhr morgen.

🇬🇧 Me Garry Woodend に到着しました 26/12/2021 5.0 Superior Room 1 adult ポジティブ Great hotel ネガ None Well worth the price I paid will use again next time in Thailand staff very friendly and attentive very professional 🇺🇸 Laurence Andrews に到着しました 14/12/2021 2.0 Superior Room 1 adult ポジティブ Near airport ネガ Needs serious maintenance and updating Hotel has declined to a one star condition . Not worth the high rates. Better to go into town. Seriously , the whole floor was covered with a loose sheet of thin vinyl and the bed was old. 🇬🇧 Neil parker に到着しました 14/11/2021 4.6 Superior Room 1 adult ポジティブ Quick and efficient service Quick transfer from airport which reduces time spent traveling and PCR test results came back in c 4 hours . Easy and friendly usual Thai service 🇨🇦 Gerard Bordeleau に到着しました 03/11/2021 4.3 Superior Room 1 adult ポジティブ Good location, for me, since a was going north, was easy to take a taxi, no pain of getting out of the city, ネガ Cannot smoke, and no opening window , but all was OK I stayed only one day, I had COE, but with the new regulations starting 1 November, short stay. And with the covid test only 3900 baths

