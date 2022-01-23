총 AQ 호텔 객실 497 침실 파트너 병원 Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 노보텔 방콕 수완 나품 에어 포트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 노보텔 방콕 수완 나품 에어 포트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Lat Krabang 최고의 추천 숙소 중 하나입니다. 방콕의 수완 나품 국제 공항에서 도보로 단 10 분 거리에있는 Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport는 15 분마다 24 시간 무료 왕복 공항 셔틀을 제공합니다. 언제든지 체크인하고 24 시간 후에 체크 아웃 할 수 있습니다. 전 구역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 이용하실 수 있습니다. Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport는 야외 수영장과 피트니스 센터를 갖추고 있습니다. 편안한 마사지도 받으실 수 있습니다. 호텔에는 컨시어지 및 렌터카 데스크가 있습니다. 객실은 위성 TV, 안전 금고 및 넓은 작업 공간을 갖추고 있습니다. 대리석 욕실에는 욕조와 샤워 시설이 있습니다. 식사는 Sala Thai에서 맛있고 정통 태국 요리를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 매일 24 시간 운영되는 The Square에서 세계 각국의 요리와 일요일 브런치를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 광동어 및 일본어 옵션도 제공됩니다. Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport는 에어 포트 링크 스카이 트레인과 연결되어 있습니다. 시내 중심가는 익스프레스 라인을 통해 기차로 30 분 거리에 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징 메뉴 선택이 가능한 풀보드 식사

수완나품 국제공항(BKK)에서 공항 픽업 서비스

별도의 욕조와 샤워 시설이 있는 객실

객실 내 무료 Wi-Fi

무료 식수, 커피 / 차 메이커

무료 마스크, 손 소독제

Medical Services by Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi

24 시간 대기 간호 서비스

코로나19 검사 3회

*RT-PCR 검사 비용은 태국 국민을 위해 태국 정부에서 부분적으로 지원됩니다.

