BANGKOK TEST & GO

ヴィスマヤスワンナブミエアポートホテル - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.9

3608レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
+42 写真
100% 保証金
合計AQホテルの部屋 42 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にヴィスマヤスワンナブミエアポートホテル 直接連絡し、 ヴィスマヤスワンナブミエアポートホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

Booking requests for Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

スワンナプーム国際空港から車でわずか10分のVismayaSuvarnabhumiHotelは、屋外プールを併設しています。

エレガントな内装の客室には、エアコン、LEDテレビ、セーフティボックス、紅茶/コーヒーメーカーが備わっています。バスルームにはバスタブと独立したレインシャワーがあります。

Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotelは、バンコク中心部から18.6マイルです。バンコク国際貿易展示センターまで車で20分、パタヤビーチまで車で1時間30分です。

ASQパッケージ3食（メニューに応じてお選びいただけます）、インターネット高速、無料シャトルサービス。

テスト結果が陰性になった後、7日目はプールでリラックスできます。ルームサービスは午後8時までご利用いただけます。

アメニティ/機能

  • 2つのCOVID-19スクリーニングテスト
  • レジスタードナースは24時間ご利用いただけます
  • 無料出発日に無料のCOVID-19証明書を取得する
  • 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボード
  • 空港からの交通手段
  • WiFiへの無料アクセス
  • 体温計、サージカルマスク、ハンドジェル
ヴィスマヤスワンナブミエアポートホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ヴィスマヤスワンナブミエアポートホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

