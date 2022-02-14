Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
スワンナプーム国際空港から車でわずか10分のVismayaSuvarnabhumiHotelは、屋外プールを併設しています。
エレガントな内装の客室には、エアコン、LEDテレビ、セーフティボックス、紅茶/コーヒーメーカーが備わっています。バスルームにはバスタブと独立したレインシャワーがあります。
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotelは、バンコク中心部から18.6マイルです。バンコク国際貿易展示センターまで車で20分、パタヤビーチまで車で1時間30分です。
ASQパッケージ3食（メニューに応じてお選びいただけます）、インターネット高速、無料シャトルサービス。
テスト結果が陰性になった後、7日目はプールでリラックスできます。ルームサービスは午後8時までご利用いただけます。