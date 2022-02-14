合計AQホテルの部屋 42 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

スワンナプーム国際空港から車でわずか10分のVismayaSuvarnabhumiHotelは、屋外プールを併設しています。 エレガントな内装の客室には、エアコン、LEDテレビ、セーフティボックス、紅茶/コーヒーメーカーが備わっています。バスルームにはバスタブと独立したレインシャワーがあります。 Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotelは、バンコク中心部から18.6マイルです。バンコク国際貿易展示センターまで車で20分、パタヤビーチまで車で1時間30分です。 ASQパッケージ3食（メニューに応じてお選びいただけます）、インターネット高速、無料シャトルサービス。 テスト結果が陰性になった後、7日目はプールでリラックスできます。ルームサービスは午後8時までご利用いただけます。

アメニティ/機能 2つのCOVID-19スクリーニングテスト

レジスタードナースは24時間ご利用いただけます

無料出発日に無料のCOVID-19証明書を取得する

朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボード

空港からの交通手段

WiFiへの無料アクセス

体温計、サージカルマスク、ハンドジェル

