合計AQホテルの部屋 130 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

パタヤの便利なロケーションにあるホテルをお探しの場合は、アーデンホテルアンドレジデンスをご利用ください。市内中心部までわずか0.5km、空港まで50分以内です。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。アーデンホテルアンドレジデンスは、お客様に優れたサービスと幅広いアメニティを提供し、お客様の滞在が可能な限り快適になるよう努めています。快適で便利な宿泊施設で、全室で無料Wi-Fi、24時間セキュリティ、暖炉、キッチン、24時間対応のフロントデスクを提供しています。ここでの滞在中に高品質の客室設備を体験してください。一部の客室には、フラットスクリーンテレビ、追加のバスルーム、追加のトイレ、ロッカー、鏡があり、長い一日の後に充電できます。フィットネスセンター、サウナ、屋外プール、マッサージ、プール（子供用）を含む宿泊施設のレクリエーション施設は、脱出とリラクゼーションのために設計されています。素晴らしい施設と絶好のロケーションにより、アットマインドエクスクルーシブパタヤはパタヤでの滞在を楽しむのに最適な拠点となっています。

アメニティ/機能 Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Arden Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary meals including breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1

Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital

24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service

Temperature check 2 times per day

24 hours standby nursing service

Medical room at the hotel

スコア 3.0 /5 平均 に基づく 2 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 1 とても良い 0 平均 1 貧しい 0 ひどい

🇳🇱 Michiel Spaapen に到着しました 01/11/2021 2.2 Exclusive Family Suite ポジティブ Big room ネガ First meal I had no choice, was given at 17:00 hours. I ordered a Coke and it took an hour to bring it to the room.

Balcony is very small and has no furniture.

No salt in the breakfast box with fried eggs.

This hotel takes days to respond to e-mails and does NOT answer your questions. I asked for a cheap room and they gave me an e pensive room, that I had to pay for.

Because I had paid for 7 days earlier, before the check and go, they just took whatever they wanted out of my deposit. Still waiting for the refund of days not used. You stay here 24 hours so you will survive. Very poor communication. Slow service. Food is bad. Room is nice. 🇳🇴 Kenneth Arntzen に到着しました 14/10/2021 3.9 Exclusive Family Suite ポジティブ Food at time every day

Good food

WiFi excellent

New rooms

Clean

Helpful staff ネガ It Took long time before you get test results.

You have to pay for drinking water New and clean room. Food was served at time during the whole stay. Staff responded to any questions in a few minutes at the Line application. WiFi worked excellent. All over very good It took long time before the results from Covid test came. The last one took three days. Other AQ hotels are allowing you to go out from the room once a day after passing the first Covid test. At this hotel you have to past test two before they allowed you to go out one hour.

