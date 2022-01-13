Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription

good internet

good food and plenty of food

able to order from hotel for outside items when needed

family room was very spacious

The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.