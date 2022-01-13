PATTAYA TEST & GO

ホテルJパタヤ - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9

1432レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 0
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 1
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 2
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 3
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 4
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 5
+8 写真
迅速な対応
100% 保証金
5 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 75 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Vibharam Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 20最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にホテルJパタヤ 直接連絡し、 ホテルJパタヤが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイート 80
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
ファミリースイート 125
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
グランドデラックスファミリースイート 160
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット

タイのパタヤでの代替州検疫（ASQ）または代替地方検疫（ALQ）の最良の選択。検疫に慣れたら、すぐに休暇を始めましょう。

全室に専用バルコニーがあり、日光、新鮮な海の空気、パタヤの素晴らしい景色を楽しめます。パッケージに含まれている空港送迎サービスでスワンナプーム空港バンコクから車でわずか90分。

私たちの素晴らしいホテル施設とフレンドリーなサービスで素晴らしい休日の経験の始まりを私たちと一緒にあなたの検疫滞在をしてください。

アメニティ/機能

  • J HOTEL PATTAYA
  • TEST & GO PACKAGE
  • 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
  • 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
  • ✅ Private pick up service.
  • ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
  • ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
  • ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
すべてのAQホテルを表示
180以上のAQホテルをすべて検索
スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 5 レビュー
評価
優れた
2
とても良い
3
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ホテルJパタヤゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ホテルJパタヤ
すべてのレビューを見る

🇨🇲Folefac Tanya Nkenglefac

でレビュー 13/01/2022
に到着しました 05/01/2022
3.5 Junior Suite
ポジティブ     
  • Very helpful
ネガ
  • No actual negative about the staff

The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.

🇫🇷LILIAN BARREYRE

でレビュー 27/12/2021
に到着しました 08/12/2021
5.0 Junior Suite
ポジティブ     
  • Perfect

Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.

🇳🇱Fredericus Faas

でレビュー 20/09/2021
に到着しました 15/09/2021
4.0 Junior Suite
ポジティブ     
  • Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
  • There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
ネガ
  • There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.

Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.

With regards, Fred Faas

🇺🇸Laurie Bastien

でレビュー 27/08/2021
に到着しました 10/08/2021
4.8 Family Suite
ポジティブ     
  • Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
  • good internet
  • good food and plenty of food
  • able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
  • family room was very spacious

The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.

🇬🇧Paul Bergin

でレビュー 02/08/2021
に到着しました 05/07/2021
3.8 Junior Suite
ポジティブ     
  • 幸せな気配りのあるスタッフ
ネガ
  • WiFiが切断されることがあります

これは滞在するのに最適なホテルでした。スタッフはとても親切で面白いです。彼らはセブンイレブンに行き、あなたにいくつかの御馳走を拾うでしょう。食べ物はおいしかったし、いつも時間通りでした。大きなバルコニーは素晴らしく、ドアを開けて外にいるような気分になりました！

Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

221 Moo 6 Soi 5 North Pattaya Rd, Naklua, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150

パートナーホテル

Jインスパイアードホテルパタヤ
8.4
との評価
1261 レビュー
から ฿-1
ベストベラパタヤ
7.7
との評価
173 レビュー
から ฿-1
アスターホテル＆レジデンス
8.4
との評価
504 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ホテルJレジデンス
8.4
との評価
289 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンシャインヒップホテル
8.2
との評価
559 レビュー
から ฿-1
美しいヴィラプリマパタヤ
7.9
との評価
2411 レビュー
から ฿-1
グリーンパークリゾート
7.5
との評価
755 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンシャインガーデンリゾート
7.4
との評価
346 レビュー
から ฿-1
美しいヴィラメトロパタヤ
7.5
との評価
994 レビュー
から ฿-1
アーデンホテルアンドレジデンス
8.4
との評価
2571 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルトロピカーナパタヤ
6.5
との評価
68 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU