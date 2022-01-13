合計AQホテルの部屋 75 ベッドルーム
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイート 80m²
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
ファミリースイート 125m²
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
グランドデラックスファミリースイート 160m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
タイのパタヤでの代替州検疫（ASQ）または代替地方検疫（ALQ）の最良の選択。検疫に慣れたら、すぐに休暇を始めましょう。
全室に専用バルコニーがあり、日光、新鮮な海の空気、パタヤの素晴らしい景色を楽しめます。パッケージに含まれている空港送迎サービスでスワンナプーム空港バンコクから車でわずか90分。
私たちの素晴らしいホテル施設とフレンドリーなサービスで素晴らしい休日の経験の始まりを私たちと一緒にあなたの検疫滞在をしてください。
アメニティ/機能
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
3.5 Junior Suite
ポジティブ ネガ
- No actual negative about the staff
The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.
5.0 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.
4.0 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
- There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
- There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.
Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.
With regards, Fred Faas
4.8 Family Suite
ポジティブ
- Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
- good internet
- good food and plenty of food
- able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
- family room was very spacious
The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.
3.8 Junior Suite
ポジティブ ネガ
これは滞在するのに最適なホテルでした。スタッフはとても親切で面白いです。彼らはセブンイレブンに行き、あなたにいくつかの御馳走を拾うでしょう。食べ物はおいしかったし、いつも時間通りでした。大きなバルコニーは素晴らしく、ドアを開けて外にいるような気分になりました！