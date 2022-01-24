Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade

Room was spotless

Staff very friendly and helpful

Informed me straight away on the PCR results

The breakfast was terrible

The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.

I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.

One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.

Great service 👏 👍 👌