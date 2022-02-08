合計AQホテルの部屋 120 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 369最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にJインスパイアードホテルパタヤ 直接連絡し、 Jインスパイアードホテルパタヤが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックススタジオシティビュー 38m²
฿24,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスシティビュー 38m²
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスプールビュー 38m²
฿28,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
プレミアデラックスプールビュー 42m²
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイート 82m²
฿49,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿39,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿33,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
ファミリースイート 125m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿63,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿55,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿49,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿41,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
タイのパタヤでの代替州検疫（ASQ）または代替地方検疫（ALQ）の最良の選択。検疫に慣れたら、すぐに休暇を始めましょう。
全室に専用バルコニーがあり、日光、新鮮な海の空気、パタヤの素晴らしい景色を楽しめます。パッケージに含まれている空港送迎サービスでスワンナプーム空港バンコクから車でわずか90分。
私たちの素晴らしいホテル施設とフレンドリーなサービスで素晴らしい休日の経験の始まりを私たちと一緒にあなたの検疫滞在をしてください。
アメニティ/機能
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 5,900 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 3,900 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
スコア
3.9/5
とても良い
に基づく 20 レビュー
Jインスパイアードホテルパタヤ
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Jインスパイアードホテルパタヤすべてのレビューを見る
4.0 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Pickup from airport was smooth and fast, Food was good, service is good and everything like check-in and 7/11 delivery went smooth. As I had to work remote it was lucky for me to be at the shadow side of the hotel. For me ok, but may be for other tourists not ok as this room had a small balcony and shadow side. I deliberately choose the cheapest room.
- I didn’t received a QR code from negative PCR tests from the hospital and hotel to upload in the morchana app.
- Reception and nurse didn’t know how to provide. I’ve got only the negative PCR tests on paper. Not a very big deal but as ASQ hotel you have to know and how to deliver.n
PS in general: I hope never to be in quarantaine again. Waste of time and money.
But look at the circumstances, this hotel was ok.
4.3 Deluxe City View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very friendly staff
- Very quiet area
- On site restaurant is good
- Pool area is nice
- Super quiet aircon!
- Food with the quarantine package is fairly basic
- Because of Covid the pool seating is limited
I wasn’t looking for a luxurious place to spend my short quarantine time so I opted to save as much as I could and got the city view room. The view was actually of the alley and back of the building next door so I really didn’t spend time on the nice little terrace.
I opted instead to spend a lot of time at the pool as soon as I was cleared after my first test.
Food was always on time each day. Plate, bowl, utensils, water already in the room on arrival.
Nice bathroom with ample hot water.
WiFi was flawless.
TV had great reception and plenty of channels to choose from. I latched onto the 24/7 movie channel in English.
I’d definitely go back if I had to do a quarantine bit again.
3.4 Premier Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ ネガ
Toilet cleaning should be done at least twice In week
Option of in-house/ordering food from outside should be provided with cost charged accordingly
4.0 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The staff was really nice. It was Nice , that I had the balcony. the thaifood was good and the food came always at the right time and I got a yogamatt, eventhough I had to ask 3 times.the bed was very comfortable. I had a waterboiler and a microwave.
- I didn’t got any Informations about what I have to do and how the 10 days are going. Had to ask a lot within the week. From time to time the food was a bit oily, after 10 days the room was really dirty, also problems with ants from time to time, but I know that this is normal if foot falls down. I could have needed something to clean for the room.
I would go there again! I could enjoy the 10 days better than I expected and the balcony really helped and the thaifood option was mostly good food. The stuff and especially the nurse was very friendly and helped me with questions and everything.
0.8 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ ネガ
- No english speaking staff.
- Used water bottles in fridge.
- Made incorret room billing.
Hotel was a big disappointment. Used water bottles in fridge. Had In my bill a pizza I didn't order. No breafast. I asked a yellow taxi they got me a private car who wanted 500thb from hotel to Jomtien. Nothing to recommend.
4.3 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice room, tests professional
- Half hour waiting time at airport
- Because of some mistake I have paid the bill 2 times from my VISA Card. Hotel speaks from refound to me, but until now (Dec. 28) I did not see any on my account
It was a fine stay . After travelling we needed the rest anyway and enjoyed also the breakfast the other day.
After getting my monthly account from VISA I reconised I had paid double. I had many discussions and still no money back
4.9 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Service was Absolutely the Best. In and out Fast.
- Shower work good but sprayed everywhere so Shower head needs replaced or cleaned. Spray pattern everywhere. Not brother me much!
From airport to hotel test and go, went perfectly! I arrived early at 12 noontime, had great room service only stayed 7 hours, home by 7:30 pm. Staff here including parking attendants Super good people, Highly Recommend this SHA+ for all. Thank you for the treatment I received, my friend will be staying with you on January 7, he will like it I know.
4.5 Deluxe Studio City View
Everything was perfect organized. It was realy quick at the airport. The taxi was ready. And in the hotel it went really smood. The staff is verry well trained.
4.3 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ
- Pickup at the airport with good driver
- Well organized reception at the hotel for PCR test.
- Nice breakfast
The hotel were very responsive when answering emails and everything was well organized. Will definitely stay again at this hotel.
3.8 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ ネガ
- I pay 14 week 38.000 Baht but have to stay only 7 days. Refound of the hotel very complicated. Get only 10.000 Baht back and have to go with tourist police to get a word about refound.
there is nothing more to comment tttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt?????????
3.7 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ここで16日間の検疫経験。
- ベッドは腰痛を和らげるしっかりしたスイートです。
- 食べ物は良いです、部分は十分で選択肢が多すぎません、それは2週間繰り返されますが、同じ食事に飽きたら食事の代わりに果物やサラダをリクエストすることもできます、またGRABFOODを通して食べ物をチェックすることもできます、7 / 11またはLINEMANAPPですが、必要なもののスクリーンショットが表示されたら、LINE経由でフロントに送信して直接注文することはできません。
- 私はホテルのインターネットが大好きです。夕食は速く、無料のNetflixアカウントもあります。
- バスタブはきれいです。
- ACは新しい状態の新鮮な空気です。
- 水が終わった後、大きなボトル入り飲料水を無制限に注文できます。
- あなたが必要とするものは何でもあなたは受付係に言うことができます。
- 私は彼らのおもてなし、素晴らしいサービスが大好きです。
- 全体的に私にとっては大丈夫です。あなたがあなたの食べ物を終えることができないならば、スタッフは私に本当に親切です。加熱するために電子レンジがあります。または、ルームサービスの外から食べ物を注文することもできます。しかし、私はあなたがプールビューを予約することをお勧めします。なぜなら、16日間滞在してプールビューを持っている方が良いかもしれないからです。
- 私が言わなければならないことはほんのわずかです。
- 部屋には清掃設備はありません。また、検疫中に他の人があなたの部屋を掃除するために来ることを許可しないでください。
- 部屋の外に出ることができる、または緊急の場合にのみできるPCRテストのみ。
- 市街の景色を望む部屋（36平方メートル）は見栄えがよくありません。
- 小型冷蔵庫。そして、シャワーは古いです。
-朝食、昼食、夕食を分けずに、1日6メニューから3食を選択できる食事の選択肢のみ。
-洗浄装置を提供します。
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- バルコニー、やかん、冷蔵庫、電子レンジ、とても素敵なスタッフ
- 2週間同じフードメニューで、ナイフで果物を切ることはできませんでした。
全体的にとても素敵な経験で、スタッフはとても親切で、ナイフ以外に私が要求したものは何でも提供してくれました。 （果物を切るために）
私はシーフードや貝を食べないので、もっと多くの選択肢があったかもしれないという私の好みに合わなかっただけで、食べ物は大丈夫でした。私には2歳の子供がいましたが、彼は何も好きではありませんでした。彼に食事をさせるのは非常に困難でした。
部屋は清潔で快適でした、そして私はリクエストに応じて清潔なシーツとタオルを提供されました。
バルコニーは素晴らしく、外に座ることができました。
私が気に入らなかったのはアルコールのルールがないことだけだったと思います。これは最も厄介でした。
4.0 Premier Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- バルコニーに座って新鮮な空気を味わうことができます。
素敵なスタッフ、スタッフへの連絡は非常に簡単で迅速な対応です。 Covidテストが午前6時であるのは非常に奇妙です....そして、テスト3の後に何を待っていますか？
4.7 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 非常に快適
- とても静かなホテル
- とてもクリーンルーム
- NETFLIXは14日間の検疫に必須です
- バルコニーは本当にありがたいです
- すべてのスタッフはとてもフレンドリーです
- すべてのスタッフは厳格なCOVID規則に従います
私はこのホテルをAQLとして本当にお勧めします。バルコニーも非常に高く評価されているポイントです。朝食、ランチ、ディナーは新鮮な空気で楽しめます。
4.0 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ ネガ
部屋はもっときれいでなければなりません。インターネットとケーブルテレビは、特にNetflixが提供したもので、かなり優れています...少なくとも検疫中に楽しむものがあります。
😊
4.5 Deluxe Studio City View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ホテルのスタッフは素敵でした
- 空港の運転手は素晴らしかった
- Wifiは時々少し遅かった
- 食べ物は悪くはありませんでしたが、私が毎日食べるものではありませんでした。
ホテルは素敵できれいでした。スタッフはあなたが持っていたどんな質問でも非常に役に立ちました。空港でのピックアップはとても速かった。
4.1 Premier Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- フレンドリーなスタッフ
- 毎日セブンイレブン配達
- Netflixと多くの外国のチャンネル
- ランドリーサービスはありません
- 検疫中の部屋の掃除はありません
全体的にまともな場所と素晴らしいスタッフ。強くお勧めします。検疫中はアルコール飲料は提供されません。
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ホテルへの効率的な空港送迎
- ホテルリコビッドとベーシックでの効率的な登録
- 部屋は広くて清潔
- アメニティが豊富。石鹸、シャンプー、お茶、コーヒーなど。
- すばやく簡単にチェックしてください。
- たった7日間の検疫がダウングレードされたからです。部屋が予約されました。
- 非常に視界が制限された非常に小さなバルコニー。
- 部屋には快適な椅子はなく、プラスチック製のデスクチェアまたはベッドのみです。
- 食べ物はいつも石のように冷たい。
- Netflixの使用方法を尋ねられましたが、何も受け取りませんでした。
このホテルはすべての基本をうまく提供しましたが、もう少し考えれば経験を向上させることができます
4.0 Premier Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 看護師はとても親切で、他の医学的な質問にも良い答えをくれました。
- ホテルのスタッフは、特別な食事のために毎日セブンイレブンから注文しなければならなかったので、とても丁寧でした。私は炭水化物を食べません。これはアジアで実施するのは簡単ではありません。
- 私は10日間の検疫を楽しんだのですが、最終的には11日/ 10泊になりました。最初の陰性PCRテストの後、私は1日1時間プールに行くことを許可されましたが、プールには入れませんでした。
- 私の食事は特別で、シェフが実行するのは難しいと言ったので、私はほとんどネガティブなことはありませんでした。
- 私が不満を言いたいのは、11日間誰も部屋を掃除するために来なかったということだけです。
ポジティブな経験と実際においしい食べ物（すべてを食べることができなかったとしても）にもかかわらず、私はまだ検疫に行きたくありませんが、もしそうしたら、JInspiredをもう一度予約します。
また、ご予約ありがとうございました。彼女は私と一緒にほとんどの仕事をして、すべてを事前に片付けました。私は本当にたくさんの質問をしました、そして、彼女は私のためにそれらすべてに答えることができました。
3.3 Premier Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 良いサービス、すべての要求に対する正のフィードバック（またはほぼ）
- 割り当てられた時間中のリラクゼーションエリアの使用（テスト1の後の朝;テスト2の後の午後）
- U字型のホテルで、Uの反対側の部屋を眺めることができます。
- ホテルとのコミュニケーションが悪い（例：2日前に食べ物を注文する必要がありますが、誰も教えてくれなかったため、最初の2日間は欲しい食べ物を選択できませんでした）
- 滞在中1回のみのハウスキーピング
- 水だけ...かなり退屈です（しかし健康的です！）
スタッフはあなたのことをあまり気にしていませんが、ALQには良い場所です...もう少し共感することで検疫を通過するのに役立ちます