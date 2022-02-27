PATTAYA TEST & GO

アンバーホテルパタヤ - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5

1532レビューによる評価
更新日 March 3, 2022
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
25 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 200 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 30
฿4,650 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
グランドデラックス 40
฿5,050 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール

パタヤセントラルでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。ホテルアンバーパタヤには、パタヤセントラルにレストラン、フィットネスセンター、バー、庭園があります。この4つ星ホテルは、ルームサービスとベビーシッターサービスを提供しています。ホテルからは市街の景色、屋外プール、24時間対応のフロントデスクを利用でき、館内全域で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。

ホテルの客室には、シーティングエリア、薄型衛星テレビ、専用バスルームが備わっています。全客室に冷蔵庫が備わっています。

ホテルアンバーパタヤでは、アラカルトの朝食を毎朝用意しています。

宿泊施設は、サウナとサンテラス付きの4つ星の宿泊施設を提供しています。

ホテルアンバーパタヤの近くの人気の観光スポットには、パタヤビーチ、ハーバーパタヤメガファンモール、アベニューパタヤがあります。最寄り空港のU-TapaoRayong-PattayaInternationalはホテルから19.3マイルで、有料の空港シャトルサービスを提供しています。

アメニティ/機能

  • Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • 無料の高速インターネットアクセス
  • Complimentary meals including breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 毎日2本の飲料水、コーヒー、紅茶
  • Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
  • Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
  • 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
  • 1日2回の温度チェック
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Medical room at the hotel
スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 25 レビュー
評価
優れた
14
とても良い
7
平均
2
貧しい
1
ひどい
1
アンバーホテルパタヤゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アンバーホテルパタヤ
すべてのレビューを見る

🇬🇧Eurfyl James

でレビュー 27/02/2022
に到着しました 11/02/2022
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • All good, would definitely stay there again.
ネガ
  • None

Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also.

🇩🇪Bernhard Ebert

でレビュー 08/02/2022
に到着しました 23/01/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Es war alles sehr gut organisiert
ネガ
  • Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen.

Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache.

🇬🇧David Newton

でレビュー 05/02/2022
に到着しました 20/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel
ネガ
  • Food not great, but acceptable

This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff.

🇦🇺Tony Hatzi

でレビュー 01/12/2021
に到着しました 30/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze.
ネガ
  • There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive.

Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great

🇧🇪Brat Lars

でレビュー 29/11/2021
に到着しました 14/11/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
  • Clean rooms and friendly staff

The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little

🇨🇦ghislain Joseph bernier

でレビュー 19/11/2021
に到着しました 02/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room

I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel

🇫🇮Sami koskinen

でレビュー 19/11/2021
に到着しました 02/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Enuf and good food

No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit

🇬🇧Andrew Girling

でレビュー 23/09/2021
に到着しました 06/09/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
  • Nice Clean Room
  • Bed comfortable
  • TV has international channels
  • Great Shower
  • Food excellent
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Balcony
ネガ
  • Balcony View of shrubbery
  • Could do more on single use plastics

Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya.

🇳🇴Dagfinn Magnus Nilsen

でレビュー 19/09/2021
に到着しました 02/09/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Very good service.
  • The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.
  • Good bed
  • Good food.
ネガ
  • Very little space for putting your plates when eating
  • Difficult to sit when eating
  • There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room
  • Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness

All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job.

🇩🇪Kazim Isbert

でレビュー 14/09/2021
に到着しました 27/08/2021
1.2 Deluxe Room

I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten

🇹🇭Siriluck

でレビュー 07/09/2021
に到着しました 23/08/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • ส่งให้ตรงต่อเวลา
ネガ
  • รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย

การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย

🇨🇭marc mourad torche

でレビュー 20/08/2021
に到着しました 30/07/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • nice bed , balcony

thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup

🇺🇸Casey Koellner

でレビュー 25/07/2021
に到着しました 08/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • とても親切で反応の良いスタッフ
  • 快適なお部屋
  • テレビのYouTube
  • バルコニー
  • 素敵なシャワー

ここでの滞在を楽しんだので、検疫が必要な人にはこの場所をお勧めします。すばらしい所。

🇫🇮Markku Viljam Rajala

でレビュー 27/06/2021
に到着しました 18/06/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • テレビ映画が表示され、フォーミュラF1が表示され、ニュースやその他すべてが表示されます。
ネガ
  • 今は思い浮かびません。

琥珀色のホテルは、価格と品質の比率が素晴らしいです。おいしい料理、シャワー、衛生設備、トイレ、上質でシンプル。そして、バルコニーを忘れないでください。

🇺🇸Kurt

でレビュー 27/06/2021
に到着しました 14/06/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • プロのスタッフ。彼らは連絡を受けたときにすぐに答えました。
  • 本当に快適な部屋、ベッドは柔らかく、エアコンは寒かった。
  • バスルーム/シャワーは本当にモダン。
  • プールが見えるバルコニーに座って楽しんだ。プールには流れる水と落ち着いた音があります。
ネガ
  • 提供された食べ物が本当においしい日もあれば、大丈夫だった日もありました。しかし、スタッフはテイクアウトの注文を迅速に処理します。
  • WE *はもっとリサイクルできると思います。私はたくさんのプラスチック容器を通り抜けてきました。

誰も検疫に参加したくありませんが、@ホテルアンバー私は状況を最大限に活用しています。エリアは静かで、ここの空気の質は本当に良いです。通常に戻ったら、間違いなくここに再び滞在します。

🇳🇴Tor Harry Arefjell

でレビュー 26/05/2021
に到着しました 08/05/2021
2.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • とても良いインターネット
  • 良い場所
ネガ
  • レクリエーションのために部屋を離れることは決してありません
  • 標準をはるかに下回るフードメニュー
  • 15日間部屋の掃除はありません！

エボラ病院で蜂のように感じた。恐怖は、顧客が実際には人間であるという事実を引き継いでいます。誰かが掃除せずに16日間1つの部屋に閉じ込められるにはどうすればよいですか？合計で、ゲストは4つのネガティブテストを実施する必要があります。旅行前に1回、初日1回、5日目に1回、12日目に1回。オーバーシュート？

🇨🇭Beat Liniger

でレビュー 21/05/2021
に到着しました 05/04/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room

サービスには満足しましたが、とにかく7日は長いです！次回タイに帰ったら、もうカウアランテンがなくなることを願っています！

🇺🇸David Anderman

でレビュー 15/05/2021
に到着しました 28/04/2021
4.2 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
  • バルコニーからの素晴らしい眺め
  • 快適なお部屋
ネガ
  • 食べ物は少し反復的でした
  • ご飯が多すぎる

私はかなり快適な10日間の滞在ができました、WiFiは素晴らしかった、部屋は快適でした。私は幸運で、バルコニーからパタヤの多くの景色を眺めることができました。

🇲🇾ALAN TEH KOK WAI

でレビュー 14/05/2021
に到着しました 01/05/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
  • すべてが良好で、苦情なしで受け入れられます
ネガ
  • だからいいえ

すべてが良好で、苦情なしで受け入れられます。私たちが選んだメニューの食べ物が1日か2日正しくないというだけです。ここまでは順調ですね。

🇳🇱Luigi Huikeshoven

でレビュー 10/05/2021
に到着しました 24/04/2021
3.2 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
  • 素敵な大きなクリーンルーム良いwifi
ネガ
  • 食べ物は貧弱で、ごく一部は盛り上がりますが、野菜や肉はほとんどありません

私にとって幸運なことに、ここでの検疫は10日間だけでした。バルコニー付きの清潔で大きな部屋ですが、食べ物は貧弱でした。

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

399/9 Moo 9 Pattaya 3rd Rd. Soi Chalermprakiat 21, Nongprue, Banglamung, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

