Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スーペリアルーム 30m²
฿22,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,300 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- コーヒーメーカー
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- 電子レンジ
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 35m²
฿24,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1ベッドルームスイート 45m²
฿29,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
パタヤセントラルのベストセラーの1つ！パタヤセントラルに位置するAsterHoteland Residence by At Mindは、屋外プール、公共エリアでの無料Wi-Fi回線を提供しています。
セントラルフェスティバルパタヤビーチから徒歩15分、ウォーキングストリートのナイトライフから車で10分です。スワンナプーム国際空港は宿泊施設から北へ車で1.5時間です。
スタジオとスイートには、エアコン、薄型テレビ、冷蔵庫が備わっています。専用バスルームにはシャワーが付いています。スイートにはソファもあります。
アスターホテルアンドレジデンスバイアットマインドにはレストランがあり、近くにはさらに多くのオプションがあります。
アメニティ/機能
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- 無料の高速インターネットアクセス
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 毎日2本の飲料水、コーヒー、紅茶
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
- 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
- 1日2回の温度チェック
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Medical room at the hotel
3.6 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
Good stay at this place, very clean and relaxing, . Food is ok, but missed lunch.
Overall good quarantine hotel.
3.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- did not clean the room or change the bedding during the week
after a negative test, a pool of at least 30 minutes could be allowed. another was ok.
Regards, Valdis.
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Efficient, clean and friendly
- Hard to use the app that downloaded test status, they tried and gave me QR code, not hotels fault, but cannot use enchana app.
Would stay again, very good place, I even tried to stay longer but it was a test and go, so was not allowed.
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Shared minibus not indivdual taxi.
Only 1 litre of water in room & 2 cups of coffee ZERO in the fridge to purchase. Microwave all in Chinese? Expensive for a single night only.
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Food sucked. Nothing American to eat, not even a hamburger and fries.
the pics on the internet makes the hotel look nice but it is not really that nice and no transportation.
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- Very pleasant
- Very helpful
Needed a few items and asked if they would go to the 7 eleven for me and without any issues or questions they did, helped with the registration on morchana app
3.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Check in and pcr test is good and fast
- Food could have been better and warm!
Room very spacious but outdated
Staff very friendly and helpful
3 meals that was served > not much flavorful very bland and some items not warm
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
Very good choice, if you need to stay there for quarantine.
The staff is very professional and always there to give you the best support.
4.0 Superior Room
People verry friendly and helpful Not many noise for sleeping. Room verry good and clean. Maybe next time take again desame hoetel.
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
- Very professional and efficient staff
- Room had a balcony although it was small it is I think a good idea to have a room with one
An altogether ok experience for something nobody wants to do I will use them again if I have to in the future
4.4 Superior Room
The service at the hotel was amazing, very clear and direct. The food is what you would expect from quarantine. There was a menu but with such a quick turn around on the pcr test, the menu was not needed. The WiFi connected but kept dropping out. Which worried me a bit. The payment was not easy to follow. This needs to be easier to save a lot of confusion.
Overall, very impressed and happy with the whole process from the point of landing at the airport to check out
1.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The staff were very polite and helpful
- The food was extremely bad.
The rooms are old and not thoroughly cleaned. The food was terrible. The PCR result was given within 6 hours - good. The staff are good.
4.1 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean room and exelent service for pick up at the airport
- Food is just average could be better
Nice and clean room, food is average but omay for one night.
After negative pcr test you neex to send in a photo of a antigen test the hotel will provide.
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Quick responses to email inquiries
- Room size
- Bed and bedding
- Towels and amenities
- Plastic wrap on furniture
Arrived Nov 7 with COE. At 06h30, it was about 30 minutes to pass document check and 5 minutes at Immigration. Bags already on conveyor belt when I arrived at baggage claim.
Hotel (Aster hotel in Pattaya) had representative waiting at exit from baggage claim. 90 minutes transfer time in a van with 2 other passengers.
Originally booked 7 night AQ accommodation. But once COVID test results came back negative, I was permitted to check out. I received refund for 6 days accommodations via bank transfer.
The hotel room (1 bedroom suite) was very good. Too bad about the plastic wrap on the furniture. Food was okay. Bed comfortable and shower was good quality.
I recommend the hotel if anyone is looking for AQ hotel in Pattaya. Contact hotel directly. Payment by bank transfer (easy if you have Thai bank account).
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Comfortable room, kind service.
Stayed there one night " test and go ". The service was professional and kind, very nice room, comfortable bed, good TV channels.
4.0 Deluxe Room
There is actually nothing to complain about the Hotel, Service, Room, everything was good. The only complain I have, they need very very long time to pay out a refund ! I had a change on my booking, and it takes really weeks already and they told me it can take up to 45 days until I receive my money.
1.2 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
I've booked the hotel for the quarantine. I suppose to stay there for 8 nights.
As I entered the room I was negatively surprised that the room was not clean enough. There was dust and hairs everywhere. The bathtub was obviously dirty. According to the rules of the hotel they don't provide any cleaning service during whole quarantine stay. So I had to spent entire quarantine in the dirty room. You are also not allowed to use the washing machine provided in the room.
The second point I was disappointed about is the communication with the hotel manager. As I entered Thailand on 1. November 2021 the rules of the quarantine in Pattaya area were changed. But the manager on duty of the hotel didn't provide me any information about new rules. She advised me to contact via email the sales department of the hotel. I contacted the sales department, but never get an answer. So it took me the whole day and all my nerves to clarify the situation with the new rules. The problem was that Aster hotel didn't want to let me out because they insisted that the rules of "Sandbox program " is not applicable for the hotel. Which is nonsense!
So, I would not recommend this hotel for the quarantine. My quarantine there was very disappointing.
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
I feel that everything they provided was of a high level. I am very pleased with my stay at Aster Hotel and Residence.
4.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ
- Outside balcony
- Microwave
- Bath tub
- Separate shower
- Good TV channels
- 42' TV
- Fast internet
- Good A/c
- Good hot water
- Safe
- Nice Bed
- Nice Staff
- Nice Nurses
- They will do 7-+1 runs for you
- Good driver from the airport
The Aster Hotel is a great place to stay for your ASQ..Good food, Nice sstaytaff,and nice Nurses.I will stay Aster hotel again for my next ASQ.
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Wifiは一般的に高速でしたが、1日に何度も速度が低下し、Netflixなどが数分間ハングするようでした。
これは私の4番目のAQSであり、サービスと価格に満足しました。食べ物は他のASQよりもはるかに良かったので、全体的に良い価値があります。受信クエリは高速かつ効率的に処理されました。タオルと寝具を週に1回交換するオプションは嬉しい驚きでした