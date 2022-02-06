PATTAYA TEST & GO

アスターホテル＆レジデンス - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4

504レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 0
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 1
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 2
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 3
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 4
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 5
+38 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金
31 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 100 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 640最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアスターホテル＆レジデンス 直接連絡し、 アスターホテル＆レジデンスが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スーペリアルーム 30
฿22,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,300 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 35
฿24,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1ベッドルームスイート 45
฿29,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール

パタヤセントラルのベストセラーの1つ！パタヤセントラルに位置するAsterHoteland Residence by At Mindは、屋外プール、公共エリアでの無料Wi-Fi回線を提供しています。

セントラルフェスティバルパタヤビーチから徒歩15分、ウォーキングストリートのナイトライフから車で10分です。スワンナプーム国際空港は宿泊施設から北へ車で1.5時間です。

スタジオとスイートには、エアコン、薄型テレビ、冷蔵庫が備わっています。専用バスルームにはシャワーが付いています。スイートにはソファもあります。

アスターホテルアンドレジデンスバイアットマインドにはレストランがあり、近くにはさらに多くのオプションがあります。

アメニティ/機能

  • Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • 無料の高速インターネットアクセス
  • Complimentary meals including breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 毎日2本の飲料水、コーヒー、紅茶
  • Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
  • Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
  • 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
  • 1日2回の温度チェック
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Medical room at the hotel
すべてのAQホテルを表示
180以上のAQホテルをすべて検索
スコア
3.7/5
とても良い
に基づく 31 レビュー
評価
優れた
8
とても良い
16
平均
2
貧しい
2
ひどい
3
アスターホテル＆レジデンスゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アスターホテル＆レジデンス
すべてのレビューを見る

🇵🇭Anthony Saraza

でレビュー 06/02/2022
に到着しました 04/02/2022
3.6 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very clean
ネガ
  • Slow internet

Good stay at this place, very clean and relaxing, . Food is ok, but missed lunch.

Overall good quarantine hotel.

🇱🇻Valdis Graumanis

でレビュー 30/01/2022
に到着しました 14/01/2022
3.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • friendly staff
ネガ
  • did not clean the room or change the bedding during the week

after a negative test, a pool of at least 30 minutes could be allowed. another was ok. Regards, Valdis.

🇺🇸Philip James PISER

でレビュー 24/01/2022
に到着しました 08/01/2022
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Efficient, clean and friendly
ネガ
  • Hard to use the app that downloaded test status, they tried and gave me QR code, not hotels fault, but cannot use enchana app.

Would stay again, very good place, I even tried to stay longer but it was a test and go, so was not allowed.

🇬🇧M J KAYE

でレビュー 23/01/2022
に到着しました 07/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Efficient at airport
ネガ
  • Shared minibus not indivdual taxi.

Only 1 litre of water in room & 2 cups of coffee ZERO in the fridge to purchase. Microwave all in Chinese? Expensive for a single night only.

🇺🇸billy laxton

でレビュー 11/01/2022
に到着しました 26/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Room was good,
ネガ
  • Food sucked. Nothing American to eat, not even a hamburger and fries.

the pics on the internet makes the hotel look nice but it is not really that nice and no transportation.

🇬🇧John Perrett

でレビュー 08/01/2022
に到着しました 23/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very pleasant
  • Very helpful

Needed a few items and asked if they would go to the 7 eleven for me and without any issues or questions they did, helped with the registration on morchana app

🇳🇱Ferno Rijanto Jodiwongso

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 22/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Check in and pcr test is good and fast
ネガ
  • Food could have been better and warm!

Room very spacious but outdated Staff very friendly and helpful 3 meals that was served > not much flavorful very bland and some items not warm

🇩🇪Christian Paul Josef Lakner

でレビュー 05/01/2022
に到着しました 19/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Professional handling

Very good choice, if you need to stay there for quarantine. The staff is very professional and always there to give you the best support.

🇧🇪Tytgat Gino

でレビュー 30/12/2021
に到着しました 14/12/2021
4.0 Superior Room

People verry friendly and helpful Not many noise for sleeping. Room verry good and clean. Maybe next time take again desame hoetel.

🇬🇧Timothy Sellers

でレビュー 25/12/2021
に到着しました 04/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very professional and efficient staff
  • Room had a balcony although it was small it is I think a good idea to have a room with one

An altogether ok experience for something nobody wants to do I will use them again if I have to in the future

🇬🇧Phil darlow

でレビュー 15/12/2021
に到着しました 29/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room

The service at the hotel was amazing, very clear and direct. The food is what you would expect from quarantine. There was a menu but with such a quick turn around on the pcr test, the menu was not needed. The WiFi connected but kept dropping out. Which worried me a bit. The payment was not easy to follow. This needs to be easier to save a lot of confusion. Overall, very impressed and happy with the whole process from the point of landing at the airport to check out

🇬🇧Paul​ Futcher

でレビュー 13/12/2021
に到着しました 27/11/2021
1.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • The staff were very polite and helpful
ネガ
  • The food was extremely bad.

The rooms are old and not thoroughly cleaned. The food was terrible. The PCR result was given within 6 hours - good. The staff are good.

🇳🇱Martin Snelting

でレビュー 25/11/2021
に到着しました 15/11/2021
4.1 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Clean room and exelent service for pick up at the airport
ネガ
  • Food is just average could be better

Nice and clean room, food is average but omay for one night. After negative pcr test you neex to send in a photo of a antigen test the hotel will provide.

🇨🇦Nicholas C Falcon

でレビュー 23/11/2021
に到着しました 07/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Quick responses to email inquiries
  • Room size
  • Bed and bedding
  • Towels and amenities
ネガ
  • Plastic wrap on furniture

Arrived Nov 7 with COE. At 06h30, it was about 30 minutes to pass document check and 5 minutes at Immigration. Bags already on conveyor belt when I arrived at baggage claim.

Hotel (Aster hotel in Pattaya) had representative waiting at exit from baggage claim. 90 minutes transfer time in a van with 2 other passengers.

Originally booked 7 night AQ accommodation. But once COVID test results came back negative, I was permitted to check out. I received refund for 6 days accommodations via bank transfer.

The hotel room (1 bedroom suite) was very good. Too bad about the plastic wrap on the furniture. Food was okay. Bed comfortable and shower was good quality.

I recommend the hotel if anyone is looking for AQ hotel in Pattaya. Contact hotel directly. Payment by bank transfer (easy if you have Thai bank account).

🇭🇺Gabor Szinetar

でレビュー 21/11/2021
に到着しました 15/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Comfortable room, kind service.
ネガ
  • Food.

Stayed there one night " test and go ". The service was professional and kind, very nice room, comfortable bed, good TV channels.

🇩🇪Müller Jens

でレビュー 20/11/2021
に到着しました 03/11/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room

There is actually nothing to complain about the Hotel, Service, Room, everything was good. The only complain I have, they need very very long time to pay out a refund ! I had a change on my booking, and it takes really weeks already and they told me it can take up to 45 days until I receive my money.

🇷🇺Elvira Giniatova

でレビュー 19/11/2021
に到着しました 01/11/2021
1.2 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • None
ネガ
  • Cleanliness
  • Communication

I've booked the hotel for the quarantine. I suppose to stay there for 8 nights. As I entered the room I was negatively surprised that the room was not clean enough. There was dust and hairs everywhere. The bathtub was obviously dirty. According to the rules of the hotel they don't provide any cleaning service during whole quarantine stay. So I had to spent entire quarantine in the dirty room. You are also not allowed to use the washing machine provided in the room. The second point I was disappointed about is the communication with the hotel manager. As I entered Thailand on 1. November 2021 the rules of the quarantine in Pattaya area were changed. But the manager on duty of the hotel didn't provide me any information about new rules. She advised me to contact via email the sales department of the hotel. I contacted the sales department, but never get an answer. So it took me the whole day and all my nerves to clarify the situation with the new rules. The problem was that Aster hotel didn't want to let me out because they insisted that the rules of "Sandbox program " is not applicable for the hotel. Which is nonsense! So, I would not recommend this hotel for the quarantine. My quarantine there was very disappointing.

🇺🇸Lamyai Cologna

でレビュー 09/10/2021
に到着しました 03/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very Clean
  • Quiet

I feel that everything they provided was of a high level. I am very pleased with my stay at Aster Hotel and Residence.

🇺🇸Dave Connor

でレビュー 05/09/2021
に到着しました 19/08/2021
4.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Outside balcony
  • Microwave
  • Bath tub
  • Separate shower
  • Good TV channels
  • 42' TV
  • Fast internet
  • Good A/c
  • Good hot water
  • Safe
  • Nice Bed
  • Nice Staff
  • Nice Nurses
  • They will do 7-+1 runs for you
  • Good driver from the airport

The Aster Hotel is a great place to stay for your ASQ..Good food, Nice sstaytaff,and nice Nurses.I will stay Aster hotel again for my next ASQ.

🇦🇺Peter Purcell

でレビュー 04/08/2021
に到着しました 19/07/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • サポートとサービスは素晴らしかった。
ネガ
  • Wifiは一般的に高速でしたが、1日に何度も速度が低下し、Netflixなどが数分間ハングするようでした。

これは私の4番目のAQSであり、サービスと価格に満足しました。食べ物は他のASQよりもはるかに良かったので、全体的に良い価値があります。受信クエリは高速かつ効率的に処理されました。タオルと寝具を週に1回交換するオプションは嬉しい驚きでした

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

85/85 Central Pattaya Soi 12, Moo9, Nongprue District, Pattaya, Chonburi, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU